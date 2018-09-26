Akufo-Addo Addresses UN General Assembly Today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the United Nations General assembly meeting in New York today, September 26, 2018.

The President is expected to speak on the gains the country has made so far in the areas of health, education and the protection of human rights.

As Co-Chair of the group of Eminent Leaders on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the President will be expected to give an account of the group's work so far towards the achievement of the SDGs.

This will be the second time President Akufo-Addo will be addressing world leaders on the United Nations' stage since assuming office.

Akufo-Addo receives 2018 outstanding leader's award

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday received the 2018 Outstanding Leader's Award from the United States Chamber of Commerce and its U.S. Africa Business Centre.

Receiving the award on Monday, 24th September, 2018, President Akufo-Addo noted that, “it is good to know that advocating for Ghana to opt for a partnership with the rest of the world on the basis of trade and investment co-operation, not aid, has its rewards.”

In his acceptance remarks, the President stated that the receipt of the award represents a summary of his focus as Ghana's President, since assuming the reins of office some Twenty-One months ago.

“I have sought not only to strengthen my country's democratic credentials, but also to help create wealth and provide opportunities for its people,” he added.