Koforidua Drivers Lament Over Increase In Fuel Prices

Taxi drivers at the Akorabo Taxi Station in Koforidua have expressed concern about the recent increase in fuel prices.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday, the drivers said they spent all they earned on fuel with nothing to cater for their families and pay their bills.

Yaw Mensah, a taxi driver, popularly known as Darling man, explained that due to the bad nature of the road from Koforidua to Akorabo, drivers plying that route spent all their daily income on fuel and maintenance of their vehicles.

He said most of their clients were farmers who depended on their services to transport food from their farms to the market in Koforidua.

'Therefore, any challenge that will force us to withdraw our services will affect food supply to the Koforidua Municipality,' he said.

Mr Adjei Kwame, popularly known as Kwame Radio, a taxi driver at the Nyamekrom Station, said though various taxes and rates were collected from the drivers for using the lorry park, the place was not maintained.

'When it rains the whole place gets flooded making passengers to abandon the station to board vehicles by the roadside and other stations in the Municipality,' he said, and appealed to the authorities to rehabilitate the lorry park.

GNA

By Theresa Sunkwa, GNA