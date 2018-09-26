modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Amenfi Central MCE Cuts Sod For Six Unit Classroom Block

Desmond Nana Osei / Modern Ghana
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi Central, Hon. Patrick H. Amponteng on Friday 21st September, 2018 cut sod for the construction of a Six unit classroom block with other ancillaries.

The six unit classroom block to be completed next year is to improve education in Amenfi Central

Hon. Amponteng was assisted by the chiefs, elders and some leading members of the Adjakaa Manso community.

He said that the commencement of the project was an indication of the government and the Assembly’s commitment to ensure that quality education was extended to communities in the municipality.

In his remarks, Hon Amponteng commended the traditional authorities for providing land for the establishment of the school and added that the vision of the Assembly was to extend the school to the Senior High level in future.

He used the occasion to encourage parents to do everything possible to give secular education to their children in order not to leave them behind in an era of globalization.

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei Western Region Correspondent

