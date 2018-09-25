Bagbin Contesting Mahama Is Not A Mistake--Chief

The Omanhene of Himan in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Nana Nteboa IV, has made a passionate appeal to the people of Ghana to give the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, all the support that he needs as he aspires to be the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Chief, Alban Bagbin, with all his contributions to the country, has made no mistake to contest the flagbearer position of the umbrella family.

“He should be encouraged, since he has made no mistake to contest the NDC flagbearer position with the former President and other party members. We know that Hon. Bagbin has a good heart in all his life, whatever he has done is for the good of the country,” he noted.

The Himan Chief made this observation in his welcome remarks when Alban Bagbin paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The Nadowli/Kaleo lawmaker had stormed Prestea to interact with the executives from six constituencies, and with Prestea Huni-Valley being the host constituency, he decided to pay a courtesy call on the Chief and his elders to ask for their blessings, and also permit him entry into his jurisdiction.

Nana Nteboa IV, speaking further, said he has closely been monitoring the public life of Bagbin, and, therefore, can conclude that his (Bagbin) quest for the flagbearer position of the Akatamansonians is not a misplaced priority.

He said in the history of the Parliament of Ghana, Bagbin stands tall, re-echoing that he deserves to be President of the Republic, considering his numerous contributions to the development of Ghana.

“You can't erase Hon. Bagbin's name from the history of the Parliament of Ghana. His contributions are enormous. He is also the longest-serving member of the august House. If you look at the portfolio he is holding now, he is the sixth most powerful person in Ghana. This should send a signal that he availing himself for the NDC flagbearer position is a good thing for the country. He hasn't made any mistake at all, because, when it comes to democratic governance, he understands it better,” he posited.

He urged the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament to try as much as possible to explain to the people, in clear terms, what he intends to do for the party and the country when given the mandate.

He also urged him not to back off from supporting whoever wins the contest, should the people decide otherwise.