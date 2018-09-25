NDC Disqualifies 4 Aspirants, 89 Cleared To Contest National Elections

Four contestants in the upcoming National Democratic Congress [NDC] national executives' election have been disqualified.

According to the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, the four contestants; Elikem Kotoko, Wonder Madilo, Michael Kumbour and Cecilia Asaga failed to meet the eligibility criteria required to contest.

Mr. Adams explained that a total of 101 party members picked forms to contest for various positions, out of which 95 submitted their forms.

He said two individuals however withdrew from the race voluntarily.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Mr. Adams said the disqualified contestants still remain members of the party.

He further explained that the qualified aspirants can go ahead with their campaign for the upcoming national congress which would be held on the 20th of October and 3rd November.

“101 persons picked forms, out of that 95 submitted their forms, 2 voluntarily withdrew from the contest and therefore were not vetted. 93 persons appeared before the vetting committee to be vetted, and 89 were successful and 4 were not successful. For the successful ones, what it means is that they have qualified to move to the next stage of the contest where they can now be described as aspirants, and they can campaign fully and be ready for congress either on the 20th of October or 3rd November depending on which positions you are contesting for.”

Mr. Kofi Adams urged aggrieved national executive aspirants who were disqualified by the party's vetting committee to explore the appellate structures to seek redress.

“For the unsuccessful ones they have a right of appeal and that is why the party itself in the regulations made provisions for appeals. So if they disagree with the decisions of the vetting committee they have a right of appeal and the appeals committee will hear them. They continue to be hardworking members of the party” he stated.

In a related development, one of the disqualified contestants who vied for the position of national youth organizer, Elikem Kotoko, has submitted a petition to the appeals committee.

He said he is hopeful of a favorable ruling by the party’s appeal committee.

“I have submitted an appeal or petition to the appeals committee on the first day I heard that I was disqualified. I believe that I was wrongly disqualified per the evidence of my appeal, and I am hopeful that I would be called back into the race. I was vying for the National Youth Organizer of the party”

According to him, his disqualification on the basis of failing to hold a previous executive position of the party or a government position is wrong, since he previously held party positions in his constituency.

He said that his constituency leadership is writing to the NDC’s national election appeal committee to rectify his qualification.