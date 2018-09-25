Remarkable Development At Dunkwa Government Hospital

The Medical Director of the Government Hospital at Dunkwa, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central region, Dr. Abraham Matey, has disclosed that the facility has benefited from infrastructural development lately, making delivery of health services better.

He said the hospital has established physiotherapy department, a Neo Natal and Intensive Care Unit, which have reduced the death rates associated with Neo Natal, Institutional and Post-natal deaths.

Dr. Abraham Matey made this known when members of the Denkyira Traditional council (DTC) paid a familiarisation visit to the hospital recently, to acquaint themselves of the current state of the facility.

He said the hospital currently has a workforce of 350, including 45 casual workers, who are paid from the hospitals own Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

Dr. Matey said management of the hospital values the human resource and as a result organises periodic medical screening for the staff at the hospital, to ensure that they are always fit to go about their duties.

The Medical Director also revealed that the Eye Department at the hospital has taken delivery of an ultra modern machine for manufacturing eye glasses (lenses) and would soon start to manufacturer same.

He said the hospital has established a Crèche, where toddlers of the staff of the facility are taken proper care of, while their mothers go about their legitimate duties.

Dr. Matey also revealed that the hospital is now equipped with a modern laboratory which makes the facility a preferred choice in the area, compared to some years back when patients had to go to private hospitals for their laboratory tests.

Dr Abraham Matey disclosed that management of the hospital has fixed CCTV Cameras at vantage points in the hospital to curtail the practice where staff of the facility extort monies from patients.

The hospital administrator appealed to the DTC to help the hospital procure accommodation for the staff, lamenting that staff of the hospital are scattered all over the area, as nurses as well as other staff do not have residential accommodation on the premises.

He also complained that the hospital has no functional ambulance and an X-ray machine at the hospital, which situation impedes smooth delivery of healthcare.

He said in the event of an emergency or major referral cases to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, patients rely on taxis or private car operators who charge between GHC800 and GHC1,000.

Dr. Matey commended the Municipal Assembly for constructing a residential accommodation for one of the medical doctors at the hospital.