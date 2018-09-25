Pregnant Woman Murdered

The life of a 29-year woman, Madam Nyame Yie, who was believed to be pregnant with twins, had been cut shot by some assailants believed to be from the Abuesi and Aboadze communities.

The sorrowful incident which took place around four o'clock in the evening of Sunday had brought fear and panic to most of the community members the GNA interacted with on Monday.

Some of the women described the 29- year old who was booked for a caesarean section at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital as a respectful, serviceable and very welcoming personality who was loved by all.

Mr Emmanuel Mark Ackon, the Assembly man for the area who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said he received a distress call about the murder of a pregnant woman near the community cemetery at about 4 pm on Sunday.

According to him, he mobilized some opinion leaders to the cemetery where they found the pregnant woman lying with an opening on her head with blood oozing from her ear and three long sticks laid beside her.

He said the community members identified her and when her hospital folder was retrieved, it was realized that she had been booked for a surgery on Tuesday 25 September, 2018 and only for her to meet her untimely death together with the unborn twins.

Mr Ackon said the community later informed the Police who came in and took the body to the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital Mortuary.

When the GNA visited the Shama District Police Station, a Sergeant who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident and said the body had since been conveyed to the Mortuary.

Meanwhile, one Ato Kwamina alleged to be one of the assassins, has been arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police confirmed that the lady who hails from Apam in the Central Region and married to a native of Abuesi, a fisherman, came for a funeral at the weekend but was left all alone in the family house.

According to the police apart from the deep cut on the woman's head, no body parts have been removed.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Crossland, GNA