Ghanaians Have Resilient, Robust Economy--Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the work government has undertaken since he took office is leading to the building of a resilient and robust economy.

He said this will subsequently attract foreign investors into the country.

According to him, his government has made significant strides in the economy.

He said Ghanaians were dissatisfied with their living conditions and the direction in which the country and economy, was headed in the previous administration.

Nana Addo said his government's programme of economic transformation is hinged on restructuring the institutions of governance, modernising the country's agriculture to enhance its productivity.

Speaking at the Fortune 500 Business Executive Meeting in New York, the United States of America on Monday, September 24, 2018, he said his vision is to make Ghana a force to reckon with on the African continent and in the world as a whole.

He stated that "We are creating a resilient and robust economy. The macroeconomic indices at the half-way point of my term in office are pointing in the right direction, the direction that would be maintained so that we can provide stability to stimulate investments. "At the beginning of my government's mandate, we confronted an economy that was in steep decline having attained a growth rate of 3.6 per cent in 2016, the lowest in 22 years. By dint of hard work and prudent management, GDP growth rate grew to 8.5 per cent in our first year. This year, we are expected to grow at 8.3 per cent, which, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will make us one of the world's fastest growing economies," he added.

Nana Addo continued: "Sector after sector, we're making significant advances. We've also taken steps to formalise the Ghanaian economy and in the process, we aim to establish the most business-friendly economy in Africa to enable the private sector to thrive."