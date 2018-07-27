Nurses Describe MTN Maternity Block ‘Five Star’, Sing ‘Yensu Yebe Wu’ at Tema Hospital

The nurses at the Tema General Hospital did not hide their joy and excitement as they spontaneously sing, “Yensu Yebe Wu” which means we will also give birth during a tour of the ultra-modern 40 bed Maternity block after it was handed over to management of the hospital by MTN Ghana Foundation.

Some also described the facility as ‘five star hotel’ culminating from its flamboyant architectural designs as well as clean ambience with a mixture of soothing colours and children art making it attractive.

The nurses who were narrating their experience to ModernGhana Ajarfor at the ceremony expressed their feelings and resentments which portray a harrowing and disheartening condition they and expectant mothers go through in the old maternity block.

Some of the nurses added that the condition, although, not too harsh, even as nurses, the desire or plans to give birth under such conditions has been buried.

According to them, the situation sometimes exposes both the mother and the child to further complications because of the acute conditions.

Sometimes, serious that there was little they could do to help as nurses whose only job is to ensure that proper medical services are provide to expectant mothers in the hospital.

Some of the nurses revealed that the congestion at the old maternity block forces some expectant and newly born mothers to lie on the floor in the corridors under no mosquito nets due to adequate beds in the hospital. The risk is sometimes scary that if care is not taken, someone can easily step or fall on another due to lack of space.

They added that the long queues at the restrooms and washrooms is severe that some expectant and new born mothers waited longer before they are able to ease or clean themselves.

Dream Fulfilled

According to the nurses, the construction of the new maternity block is a dream come true for would-be-mothers who are scared to give birth under such conditions.

They added that it is also a sign of relief to newly born mothers and nurses who had no option but to cope with the difficult situation in the hospital.

They were very convinced that facility will ease the pressure at the delivery ward, improve safe delivery and enhance service delivery to pregnant women.

The 40 Bed Maternity Block

The Gh₵5.5 million project which was awarded to a construction firm, Brushwell Associates Limited commenced work on 9th November, 2016.

The 40-bed maternity block which comprises 20-bed first stage (labor ward) and another 20-bed lying-in (after delivery) is fully furnished with modern equipment.

The facility comes with a reception, nurses station, theater, monitoring/recovery ward, Nurses station and changing rooms, sluice rooms, pantry and store, two consulting rooms, two Doctor’s office, nurses office and restroom, washrooms, delivery room and visitors’ lounge.

Some of the equipment provided include theatre operating bed, anesthesia machine, diathermy machine, incubator, baby cot, patient monitors, infusion pump, vital signs monitor, radiant warmer and others.