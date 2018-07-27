We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.By: Skipper Young
This Week's Photo: Untill Death Do Us Part
Death of the former Vice-President has parted a couple joined together on January 21, 1978.
After 40 years and five months, Matilda Amissah-Arthur continues life without the most ever-present figure in her life.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com