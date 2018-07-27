Haruna Iddrisu Wants National Monument Build To Honour Late Amissah-Arthur

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged government to consider building a national monument to eulogize the former vice president, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

“P.K as he was affectionately called is gone with his humility and compassion and that smile he beamed at every person he met and greeted..His death is a colossus loss to NDC and the state.I am encouraged the state and Nana Addo gave Amissah Arthur a befitting burial. I trust a national monument will be built to further eulogize and keep his memory alive.”

Preserve Asomdwe park

Haruna Iddrisu also called on government to critically look into preserving the burial site of the late President Atta Mills.

The site, Asomdwe park, which is Ghana's first presidential mausoleum, is in a state of disrepair, six years after its construction.

“We are unhappy about how the Asomdwe park is being treated. The Asomdwe park is the resting place of a former serving President of the republic. For that sacrifice, the state owes him and many others that token gesture.”

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

He will be buried at the military cemetery in Accra.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

A wife and two children survive him.

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana