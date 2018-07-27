Caterer In Court For Sodomising 9-Year Old Hearing-Impaired Boy

A 19-year-old caterer was on Wednesday put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old hearing impaired boy at Agbado in Accra.

Reginald Annan, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku admitted him to bail.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, told the court that the complainant is a 48-year-old trader and mother of the victim.

Prosecution said the victim resides in the same house with the accused and on July 29, 2017, at about 8:00am, the complainant left the victim in the care of his grandmother and went to the market.

At about 1:30 pm, the complainant returned home to give food to the victim but he was nowhere to be found. The complainant then searched around the vicinity but could not find the victim.

Prosecution said when the complainant entered the house after the unsuccessful search, the victim ran to her. The victim then removed his jeans shorts, bent down and used his finger to point at his anus.

When the complainant demanded to know what had happened to the victim, he pulled her towards the accused's porch and demonstrated how the accused lured him into his (accused person's) mother's hall and had anal sex with him.

Prosecution said the complainant then asked Annan why he did that, he became offended and slapped her (complainant) in the face.

Prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at James Town and accused was picked up.

He said the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit where a medical report form was issued to her to seek for treatment for the victim.

The accused in his caution statement denied the offence.

Prosecution has finished calling its witnesses and Annan is expected to open his defence.