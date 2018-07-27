Akufo-Addo Nominates Pru East DCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr Joshua Kwaku Abonkra as District Chief Executive Officer for the newly created Pru East District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

His appointment is in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

A press statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, directed he Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee.

GNA