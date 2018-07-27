We Are Winning Fight Against Tramadol Abuse - FDA

The Brong-Ahafo Regional office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is winning the fight against the abuse of Tramadol and other drugs in the region.

Matthew Gyan Nkum, the Brong- Ahafo Regional Manager of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), who made the statement, explained that the FDA's efforts have ensured that the pharmacies and other approved medicine retailers are adhering to regulations of not selling the drugs without prescriptions.

Speaking at a stakeholder workshop on tobacco control and the abuse of Tramadol and syrups containing codeine, Mr. Nkum said the authority has conducted regular unscheduled visits to the pharmacies in the region, sometimes undercover, and realized that many of these vendors are adhering to the rules on the sale of these drugs.

The workshop was attended by security agencies, health personnel and journalists in Sunyani.“Gradually, we are winning the fight, but we still have to do more. I can say on authority that if you go to the approved premises where drugs are being sold – over the counter medicine shops and pharmacies – it will be difficult to get it if you don't have a prescription, you won't even get it.

“We have tried, we have even gone undercover, moving from pharmacy to pharmacy. Without prescriptions, it'll be difficult [to get the drugs]. That tells us that we are winning the fight”, Mr. Nkum said.

The FDA boss however bemoaned the lack of support from the public who are reluctant in giving up the locations of the drug users for arrest and prosecution despite the fact that many of them reside in their communities and added that the authority is working with various security agencies to weed out the illegal peddlers.

“What now hear that tramadol is being sold at the 'wee' bases, the ghettos and that's why we are collaborating with the police, National Security and the BNI to also assist us.

He appealed the people in various communities to give the authority information.

“You get to a community or a town and nobody is willing to tell you where those products are and that is not helping the fight against the abuse of tramadol”, he said

There is a growing trend of Tramadol abuse among Ghanaian youth in some parts of the country.

Recent surveys have shown the drug is also used among market women, drivers, and in some cases, students.

The abuse of Tramadol, a pain relief drug, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.