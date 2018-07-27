You Can’t Miss These Last Minute Hotel Deals

The week may have been stressful for you and you just can’t wait to get off and head for the weekend. Good or bad, you always need to end the week on a high and have a relaxing weekend so as to return on Monday refreshed and ready for the new challenge.

Often, that closing time on Friday takes forever to come and while you keep staring at your watch, you should check out these last minute deals from Jumia’s 6th Anniversary campaign. You may have missed the whole campaign period but it’s never too late to save. Jumia Travel, Africa’s leading online travel website offers you six amazing last minute deals to consider for the coming weekend.

Volta Serene Hotel

Kabakaba Hills, Ho



With a discounted rate of Ghc 486, enjoy a 19% reduction on one of the most beautiful weekend destinations in the Volta Region. Volta Serene Hotel is about an hour away from Mount Afadjato and Wli Waterfalls while the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary is about 15-minutes drive from the property. Enjoy the weekend in style while you save more.



Frankies Hotel Osu

Oxford street, Osu, Accra



Right in the centre of the city of Accra, enjoy the fantastic Frankies Hotel at up to 34% off. Book now at Ghc 426 and feel relaxed while you dive into night life in Accra knowing that your bed is just a stone throw away. Frankies Hotel Osu-Oxford Street is a 5-minute drive to Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium, 7-minutes drive to the largest conference center in Ghana ( The AICC). The hotel is also not far away from the Independence square and Arts centre. Frankies Hotel offers you a central accommodation to explore Accra.

Tropical Enclave Hotel

177 Blorgodo Close, Osu, Accra



Half price? Wow! This just got better with a discount of up to 50% on the standard single room. Book this room for Ghc 521. The Tropical Enclave Hotel restaurant serves a variety of continental and Ghanaian dishes a la carte. Guests can arrange airport shuttle with the hotel staff. A business centre is available and the Hotel is in close proximity to the Labadi Beach, Kwame Nkrumah Museum and many international restaurants around the city. Perfect for the weekend relaxation.

Niagara Hotel

Kojo Thompson Road, Adabraka, Accra

A mindblowing discount of up to 60% OFF is available for your enjoyment. Book this hotel at rates starting from Ghc 190. Niagara Hotel Accra is a minute walk from the bus station at Accra New Town, a 5-minute walk from Kwame Nkrumah Over Head Interchange and in close proximity to Kojo Thompson Junction, and different supermarkets.

Hill View Hotel (McCarthy Hills)

10 McCarthy hills, Mc Carthy Hills, Accra

There are few hotels on this side of town that offer what Hillview Hotel does offer. Get up to 58% OFF starting at Ghc 261. You won’t get a deal better than this.Hillview Hotel(McCarthy Hills) is a 7-minute drive from the West Hills shopping mall, a 15-minute drive from the famous Bojo Beach and a 2-minute drive from the N1 highway to Kasoa and Accra. Getaway from all the hustle of life, stress of work and a load of family issues at the one-stop Hill View Hotel , McCarthy Hills, Accra and enjoy in luxury from their professional service.

Appiah's Royal Suites

Spintex,Okpoi-Gonno, Greda estate, Spintex

In the industrial town called Spintex in Accra, there is always competition for good hotels. Appiah’s Royal Suites comes with comfort and a ton of great facilities for both business guests as well as weekend getaway guests. Book this hotel now at rates starting from Ghc 155. Enjoy discounts of up to 73%. Appiah's Royale is a 20-minute drive from the Accra international airport and 10 minutes drive to Accra mall which is the first large-scale shopping center in Ghana. Appiah’s Royal Suites Spintex Accra is swank and beautiful. All first-time impressions say so. With hard work and excellent keeping service, Appiah’s Royal Suites Accra intends on keeping it that way.

Time is running out on these great deals. Take a look at them and book now to enjoy amazing discounts. There is no perfect time to travel or relax. The time is now.