How Matilda Found Love By Missing Her Lecture

Tribute book on the late Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has revealed how he met his love of life, Matilda Borsah, begining a life long journey of love that came to an abrupt end June 29, 2018.

The early sparks of love began in 1974 when 'Paa Kwesi' had gone to the University of Ghana to visit his cousin.

"As a National Service man with very little to do after work, I spent my time visiting people", he had said. While inside Commonwealth Hall, he met a first-year student, Matilda, who was on her way to a friend for a lecture.

The young Amissah-Arthur's chilvarous side kicked in and he engaged the young women in an hour-long conversation until the ladies missed their lecture.

But missing that lecture in November of 1974, was the first step Matilda took in finding love. Their courtship began in earnest when after completing his national service at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Paa Kwesi returned to pursue an Msc in Economics.

He completed in 1976 and completed their courtship in 1978 with a marriage ceremony on January 21. Some 38 months after Matilda Borsah missed her lecture, she ended up with a marriage certificate.

Thier marriage endured 40 years and five months, and was blessed with two children.

In her offficial tribute, Matilda Amissah-Arthur recalled her husband's great sense of humour and how he often had a joke to share with the close. She said they were often found chit-chatting at public functions much to the wonder of those who saw them.

She testified that Kwesi Amissah-Arthur had lived a life that proves people can "rise to the highest position without soiling one's hands".