Moree Senior High School To Be Named After Late Vice President

The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Moree Senior High School will be re-named Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur High School.

“Upon consultation with his family, His Excellency the President and government have decided to rename Moree Senior High School to Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur Senior High School, in memory of the late Vice President,” he said.

He disclosed this at the funeral ceremony of the late vice president at the Accra International Conference Centre, Friday.

In his tribute on behalf of the Government of Ghana, Dr Bawumia eulogised his former Boss at the Central Bank, describing him as “the definition of the quintessential gentleman."

“His character and disposition was a soothing balm in the tempestuous waters of Ghanaian adversarial politics,” he added.

The former vice president, he noted, has imprinted his mark on the Ghanaian political landscape in a manner that requires telling for another generation.

“Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, we shall continue to hold you out as an ideal politician. You fought for your principles; you lived out the meaning of your name to its fullest.”

Dr Bawumia urged Ghanaians to make an example of Mr Amissah-Arthur’s life and spare the country to “love one another, forgive one another, embrace one another and to fight for our nation

“We must do so to make the life that he lived worth its while.”

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, 67, passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on June 29, 2018, after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force gym where he went to exercise.