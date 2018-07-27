Account For Mills Library Funds

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Spokesperson for the Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA), is demanding accountability from Kofi Totobi Quakyi, the Chairman of the Committee that supervised the construction of the Atta Mills Presidential Library.

Mr Garbrah made the demand when scores of irate youth from Cape Coast on Tuesday morning, besieged the premises of Atta Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast, calling for the re-opening of the facility for use.

They mentioned other members of the Committee to include Kwame Peprah, Dr Omane Boamah, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Professor Kwabena Ahwoi, Mr Ato Ahwoi, Mr Koku Anyidoho and Commodore (RTD) Steve Obimpeh.

The rest are Dr E.G. Don Arthur, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Prof Dora Edu-Buandoh, Mr Sylvanus Tamakloe, Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah, Mr Nathaniel Lomo Maainoo and Mr Frederick Kofi Rockson.

They displayed inscriptions, some of which read “Open the library now, Prof J.E.A Mills served with distinction and dedication so why this?, Did Prof Mills labour in vain?, NDC must protect Mills legacies ” among others.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Spio-Garbrah described the closure of the facility as “blatant disregard” for the former President’s legacies and a ploy to denigrate his reputation.

He said “we will not allow the legacies of former President Mills to be ruined. We will fight to ensure that his integrity is maintained.”

Citing the neglect of the Atta Mills Library, he called on the Committee Members to release the outstanding funds to the contractor to enable him open the facility to serve its intended purpose.

The contractor, after commissioning, had refused to hand the keys over to the authorities because monies due him were not paid.

GNA