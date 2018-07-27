Did You Know, My Husband? Wife Of Late Veep Spits Fire At Funeral Service

Wife of the late Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has blasted the Ghanaian politicos for all the "lies" and "malignment" dished out to the late Veep during his service to Ghana.

While, doing so Matilda used the opportunity to spit fire on the political opponents of the late Veep.

She said she has been surprised at the warm wishes and show of affection that she and the bereaved family have received since his passing.

"Over the last few weeks I’ve been amazed at the number of people who have come to show us love, and I ask myself ‘is this Ghana? Are all this people in Ghana?’

"Because the maligning, the lies, the treachery, the wickedness, the deliberately changing things so that we could look better than others [and] the mischievousness…"

"Is this Ghana," she questioned.



