Rawlings: Amissah-Arthur Was A 'True Son Of Ghana'

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised the late former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur describing him as a “true son of Ghana”.

Mr Rawlings said, as an economist, Mr Amissah-Arthur exercised his duties with dignity and a good sense of humility.

Mr Rawlings in a tribute said he realised Mr Amissah-Arthur was not a person to be regarded lightly when in his role as a former Deputy Secretary of Finance, he bailed the PNDC out of a difficult situation.

He described the late vice president’s death as a shock and prayed for his soul.

Mr Amissah-Arthur will be buried today, Friday, 27 July 2018 at the Military Cemetery, Accra.

Below is Mr Rawlings’ tribute:



FARE THEE WELL, PAA KWESI AMISSAH ARTHUR

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur worked with both the governments of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during my tenure.

As an economist and academic I knew Paa Kwesi as a true professional who exercised his duties with dignity and a good sense of humility.

Typical of many professionals cast in his mould, he let his work speak for itself. He was not one who preferred to stay in the public eye but his association with politics did not allow that.

Nevertheless, Paa Kwesi’s calm disposition hid a confident interior that I believe earned him his role in our governments and allowed him to rise in other roles outside government.

During a trying period in the PNDC days, our former Deputy Minister of Finance bailed us out of a difficult troop situation in his capacity as Acting Minister. That was when I recognized that he was no personality to be regarded lightly.

As a partner in the trenches of the PNDC and early NDC days, we had our challenges too and he took them in his stride even if there were some discomforting encounters.

His candour could be disarming sometimes and he had a good grasp of the history of the PNDC and NDC days. I remember that once not too long ago he countered a misrepresentation during a tribute session for Louis Casely Hayford in church, correcting some historical facts concerning the PNDC to my pleasant surprise and that of many who were gathered at the service.

Despite the complex challenges he encountered as Vice-President, he nevertheless was a man whose demeanour won him deserving respect and admiration.

Paa Kwesi may have been an unsung hero, but he paid his full dues to Ghana with love and commitment. His demise during a gym workout came as a shock but the ways of the Good Lord are not for us to question.

Fare thee well Paa Kwesi. You were a true son of Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com