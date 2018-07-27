Double-track system: IMANI boss is not 'thinking' anymore, now a 'talk shop' - NPP Man

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Kwame Panyin Bansah has opined that the policy think-tank, IMANI Africa boss is anymore thinking critically but has become a 'talk shop'.

His comment comes after the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has stated that the double-track system will promote 'deviancy'

“I do not necessarily buy the idea of multi-track system. That encourages some deviancy along the way,” he said.

He also added, “Before you jump, you look before you leap…Now we have the issue so we’ve moved away from whether we needed it or not. We have to deal with it…I can live with the idea that maybe we should have community schools that we can do, but it is also important that at the end of the day, as the basket becomes too big, one of the best things to do is to allow the well to do people to pay for their wards".

Government has said it will adopt the double-track (semester/sandwich) system to cater for the increased enrolment into Senior High Schools due to the free SHS policy.

Full implementation of the new system is expected to cost GHS323million.

The objective of the double-track system is to create room to accommodate all the students, reduce class size, increase contact hours and increase the number of holidays.

The double-track system to be implemented in the SHS is similar to the academic calendar used in the universities. With this system, each track will be in school for specific days for each semester and go on vacation and come back for the second semester. While the first track is in school, the second track will be on vacation and vice-versa.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the NPP's Communicator told Franklin Cudjoe that he is no more thinking critically and emphasized that the NPP government has not introduced a 'shift system' into secondary school education.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for thinking out the box for bringing the 'double track' system system to cater for the increased enrolment into Senior High Schools due to the free SHS policy.

He, however said, "We have reached a point where we could no longer wait for 20 years to afford to educate all Ghanaians who are qualified. We could not allow kids to waste on the streets because we've not been able to build all the school blocks we need to house all prospective students. What did you expect the kids who qualified but couldn't enter because of access to do , did you expect the girls to prostitute and the boys to rob people?"

He also schooled Franklin Cudjoe on the new system and stated the new system is not the traditional shift system and added that this system is very innovative way change to change the instructional and vacation sequencing of the school year.

"This is NOT your traditional shift system, "this is an innovative way to change the instructional and vacation sequencing of the school year, as a way to increasing the existing capacities of the and to allow more students access to their preferred schools", he told Franklin Cudjoe.

He, however excited, "My favorite point, Over 8000 teachers are going to be employed to take part in this project. Is it not solving the unemployment problem, do you know what the expenditure on these teachers will do to their micro economies and the macroeconomic environment as a whole?"

"Franklin, in the developed countries where you like to travel to, such projects are undertaken to create employment. Jobs like animal rescue, brothels etc etc are deliberately allowed to flourish with the basic objective of creating employment. Think about all the odd jobs you've encountered abroad", he added.

Below is the full statement

Kwame Panyin Bansah writes:

Dear Franklin Cudjoe,

Did I read from you that the double track system this thinking-out-of-the-box government has introduced is a shift system? Seriously, it seems to me you now love to listen to the sound of your voice. Your think tank is not thinking anymore, you've become a talk shop!

We have reached a point where we could no longer wait for 20 years to afford to educate all Ghanaians who are qualified. We could not allow kids to waste on the streets because we've not been able to build all the school blocks we need to house all prospective students. What did you expect the kids who qualified but couldn't enter because of access to do , did you expect the girls to prostitute and the boys to rob people?

See, we were all expecting challenges, but rising to those challenges is what makes a leader. Nana Addo knowing very well it was a herculean task, still decided to go ahead, now that the magnitude of the challenge has manifested itself, practical and cogent solutions have been found.

Dude, do you know what makes me happy about this double track thing?

1. We will be able to absorb every child who is eligible to attend SHS.

2. We will put to use the facilities all year round, which hitherto will remain idle during vacation.

3. Related to point 2 above is the efficient allocation and use of scarce resources. Even when school is out, some levels of cost are incurred maintaining the schools. Now, with this double track, those costs will be incurred properly, with students making use of that cost!

4. My favorite point, Over 8000 teachers are going to be employed to take part in this project. Is it not solving the unemployment problem, do you know what the expenditure on these teachers will do to their micro economies and the macroeconomic environment as a whole?

Franklin, in the developed countries where you like to travel to, such projects are undertaken to create employment. Jobs like animal rescue, brothels etc etc are deliberately allowed to flourish with the basic objective of creating employment. Think about all the odd jobs you've encountered abroad.

This is NOT your traditional shift system, "this is an innovative way change the instructional and vacation sequencing of the school year, as a way to increasing the existing capacities of the and to allow more students access to their preferred schools".

"This also means a school is able to make use continual use of its facilities throughout the year."

Franklin, accept the fact that some people can think and come up with innovative ideas too. You are not the only dude in this country with brains.

Thank you.

Source: Daniel Kaku