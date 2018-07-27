We won't accept IGP's first degree minimum requirement for police - Bright Botchway

Aspiring Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bright Botchway has described as unwise, the decision by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu to make first degree the minimum entry requirement into the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. David Asante-Apeatu has said that, setting the minimum educational requirement for entry into the Ghana Police Service at undergraduate degree would improve the standard of policing in the country.

The police are currently facing public backlash after several regrettable incidents of torture, assault and shooting of alleged masked armed robbers in the country.

But Bright Botchway in a reaction to IGP's statement, downplayed the assertion that higher educational qualifications is what police personnels need to raise their standards and execute their duties more professionally.

He argued that the police rather than deviating into these worthless endeavor, need to channel it's energies into constantly training, training and retraining it's officers as the IGP noted, as that will conscientise them to deliver diligently.

He further suggested that, the Police intensify its community policing concept which was introduced under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Professionalism he said, is a virtue that can imbibed in one through constant training, education and retraining hence educational qualifications alone can't ensure that.

The Aspiring Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC charged the youth of Central Region to oppose this decision by the IGP, as it will curtail the chances of many youth in the Region who wants to join the service after Senior High School.

Source: Daniel Kaku