Aiyinasi residents appeal for transformer

The Chiefs and people of Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to replace the electricity transformer, which got burnt more than a month ago.

The Concerned Youth President for the area, Emmanuel Akondwa popularly known as Paa Emma speaking to ModernGhana.com's Western Regional Correspondent at his official residence, said several appeals to the Ellembelle District and the Regional Office of the Company in Sekondi-Takoradi did not yield any result.

He said officials at the Esiama ECG office told the Assembly Member of the area, Hon. Joseph Kabenla Buah that they should be patient with them and promised to come and fix the problem.

He stated that a similar appeal through the office of the Ellembelle District Chief Executive for a replacement for the transformer, which got burnt when it was hit by thunder, was not successful.

He said the non-availability of electricity was affecting small-scale industries, adding that, teachers and other government workers had been also affected.

He said thieves had also taken advantage of the situation to step-up their activities since the town had been plunged into darkness.

He opined that the situation has forced some residents to rent generators for daily activities and added others who cannot afford to rent generators are sleeping in darkness.

He revealed that the situation has not affected the whole town but part of the town.

The Aiyinasi community is the largest community within the Ellembelle District and contained over 5,000 people and the community is also a commercial town that has two days for market activities.

The Youth President said that where the situation has happened is almost half of the community and said the area is called Nyamenlekoagyina electoral area.

"We have called the ECG officials in the District and at the Regional level also other stakeholders in the District but nobody has not come to see the situation, we are in darkness, we also fear that some robbers will come and rob us one day. For how long are we going to sleep in this darkness and we are even tired of using generators, they are treating us as if we are not part of Ghana especially the Ellembelle District", he lamented.

He appealed to the Ministry of Energy to expedite action on the replacement of the transformer to save them from any situation.

