NDC Pays Tribute To Amissah-Arthur

The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by its Chairman Mr Kofi Portuphy, has paid tribute to the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

Other members of the delegation, which filed passed the mortal remains of the late former Vice President at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre, include Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the Party.

The late former Vice President died on Friday 29th June, 2018

His funeral service would be held on Friday, July 27, from 0900 hours to 1200 mid-day at the main auditorium of the Accra International Conference Centre.

This would be followed by his internment at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Portuphy said the late Amissah-Arthur was a man of great humility and integrity.

He also described the late former Vice President as a reliable pillar and that his death was a big blow to the NDC and the nation of Ghana.

GNA

By Iddi Yire/William Fiabu, GNA