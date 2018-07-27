Support Police; Stop Unnecessary Criticism

Residents of Accra and other parts of the country stand the risk of increased security problems following revelations by the Ghana Police Service that constant criticisms have left its officers demoralised.

According to the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah recent developments have left his men doubtful whether the public appreciates their work.

He said he recently encouraged them to keep doing the good job they are doing and not let the criticism of one bad nut negate the sacrifices they put in.

“I told them the public appreciate what we do and we need to ensure that there is peace and order in the capital and around the country,” he told Joy News’ Matilda Wemegah.

His comments follow the flack the Service has received lately for making the headlines for the all the wrong reasons.

Two weeks ago, seven people were gunned down by a team of policemen from the Ashanti Regional SWAT Unit at Poano near Anhwia Nkwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi road.

Last Friday, Ghanaians took social media by storm after a video of a police officer assaulting a woman inside a financial institution for disobeying his orders went viral.

On Saturday, a policeman accompanying a bullion van accidentally shot and killed the driver of the van in his attempt to ward-off mourners who had blocked parts of the Odumase Krobo road in the Eastern Region.

Security analysts have warned of increased abuse of citizens which could trigger conflicts and increase in crimes.

DCOP Alex Mensah said although he won’t support his men who do the wrong thing, people should know that with over 30,000 officers in the capital alone, one cannot have perfect policing.

According to him, it is wrong to use the few mistakes by some officers as the basis to rubbish the good work every other officer is doing.

“The public should also praise those who are doing well as it boosts their morale. They should help the Service by exposing the bad ones. Those we need to punish once they are exposed, we will do that.

“For some of the officers, we don’t necessarily need to punish them…they need training and talking to about how to emotionally balance themselves in the face of certain difficulties.

The Accra Regional Police Commander said it is time the Service paid more attention to emotional intelligence for the men in uniform.

He believes a lack of it and the need to regularise it for the officers will go a long way to help in how to behave towards the public.

DCOP Alex Mensah also pleaded with the media not to take delight in bashing the police but work hand in hand for the public good.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]