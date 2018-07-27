Ghanaians Pay Their Last Respect To Amissah-Arthur

Ghanaians from all walks of life are paying their last respect to the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The late former Vice President died on Friday 29th June 2018.

His funeral service would be held on Friday, July 27, from 0900 hours to 1200 mid-day at the main auditorium of the Accra International Conference Centre.

This would be followed by his internment at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp.

Among the high profile personalities, who have so far filed passed the mortal remains of the late former Vice President were his mother, madam Maa Efe Amissah-Arthur; Dr Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana; and Alhaji Mahmud Khalid, a former Upper West Regional Minister.

Others are Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Bernard Mornah, Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC); and Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, the Bishop, Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.

Mr Harunah Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, led a delegation of the NDC MPs to pay their last respect to the former Vice President.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Khalid paid tribute to the late former Vice President, describing him as a man of great humility, which must be emulated by all.

"As a nation, we have lost a gem. Let's emulate his good example," he said.

Rev Osabutey said the late Amissah-Arthur was a committed member of the Methodist Church of Ghana.

He described the late former Vice President's as honest and an exemplary leader.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA