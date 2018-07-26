Double Track System Not The Solution -Doom For Private Schools?

As a concerned citizen and regular taxpayer, I see the need to share my view on recent development in our education sector specifically on the government intended double track system. Government officials have tried to give different reasons why they think it is the solution but I beg to differ.

I heard the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Adutwum on one radio station saying students in Senior High Schools spend 180 days for the entire academic and that is false. The fact is they spend 40 weeks in school for the academic year (15 weeks, 13 weeks and 12 weeks for first, second and third term respectively). If take out weekends, it will be 200 days with 8 public holidays, Easter and Christmas exclusive. So they spend at least 190 days in schools which is not even enough to complete their syllabus for the year.

The turn of the 21st century saw the emergence of quite a number of private Senior High Schools adding up to the existing government schools and that created more room for a student who did not get admission to government schools. The schools placement system before 2010 had strict pass mark before one gets admission to their school of choice, some needed to wait for weeks before being selected to a new set of schools; most could not stand the pressure seeing their colleagues entering school before them hence opting for private schools who give little attention to BECE results. The fact is, most people prefer attending government senior high schools than private even before the inception of free SHS policy.

Those who find themselves in private SHS are or were there not because they wished but they had little or no option due to poor performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination or location of the government school that admitted him/her.

A student with aggregate 16-19 in 2006-2009 will find it tough to get admitted to "A or B” class school and those with aggregate 30 above opt for private schools.

That is not the case recently, students with as low aggregate 49 get admission to government schools meaning private school who usually admit such persons will have no more.

Private schools during the previous administration experienced some drop in intake due to the government policy of giving access to all. Most private schools decided to reduce their fees in order to stay in business, that worked for some of them but it did not prevent a marginal drop with some schools closing down.

The introduction of free SHS worsen the case with most of the private schools struggling to get at least 50 first-year students (more needed to close down)

And you can bet for the worse with the introduction of the double track system which aims at decongesting and allowing for more intake for government schools. This basically means the few students who opt for private schools will now get admitted to gov't school... good news for some students but not the best for private school owners

The collapse of almost private school is bound to happen if government policy does not favour them

WHAT I THINK

If private hospitals and pharmacies accept NHIS card then the government can come out with a strategy that will help private schools admit most of the students and pay the same amount they give to government schools; it is all about negotiation. Why do free for if some can afford to pay? The government can cut down cost by making free for day students whilst boarders pay for their feeding since a chunk of the budget has to go into feeding.

The government should forget their political gains and think of what is best, we all want the free but if the condition is suitable then stakeholders must be engaged to discuss the way forward.

I am not a spokesperson for private schools but the harsh reality of the introduction of free SHS and now the Double Track System means private school owners (SHS only) are more likely to be out of business.

By Ebenezer Essuman,

A Concerned Citizen

0540906042/0272492876