NDC Was A Wrong Party For Tolerant Amissah-Arthur – John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party has eulogized the late Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur; describing him as a tolerant fellow.

John Boadu said he admired the former Vice President for his level and the patience with which he went about his duties.

“[I will remember him for] his level of tolerance and patience, being able to hold on to himself without being pushed by the party and people who believe you must answer to everything and respond in like manner,” Mr Boadu said.

The NPP functionary stated that those traits the late Vice President possessed, were worth emulating by all citizenry.

“It’s important that all of us learn that,” he told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson Thursday.

Mr Boadu however took a jab at the political party of the late Veep, the National Democratic Congress (NDC); arguing that the party didn’t deserve him.

“…we believe he was in the wrong party,” he said. With that character, "it was a misnomer in their party but all said and done, It is a virtue we can hold on to,” he said.

Speaking to the media after filing past the corpse of the former Veep at the Accra International Conference Cantre, Mr Boadu said what the government would do to serve as a legacy in memory of Kwesi Amissah-Arthur depends on what the family wants.

“We expect them to come up with something that they want to do and government will do all that it can, to be able to [help]".

Burial

The mortal remains of the late Veep will be laid to rest on Friday after a burial service which is expected to come off at the AICC.

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, 67, passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on June 29, 2018 after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force gym where he went to exercise.

