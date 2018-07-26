Opuni: Enough Of The NDC, NPP Politics Over SHS Double-Track System

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has advised the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, to stop politicking with the country’s education.

He has asked politicians to see the government’s decision to adopt the proposed double-track system as a social intervention policy for which they must work collectively to ensure its success.

Speaking Thursday on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen programme concerning the proposed system, Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong said the education sector must not favour a particular political party.

“It’s about time we see education in this country as binding on future administration so politicising it will not help the sector. Social interventions in the country must be for all and not for NDC and NPP else we will only end up joking with quality education in Ghana”, he noted.

The government has explained that the double-track system is to create room to accommodate all students, reduce class size, increase contact hours and increase the number of holidays.

“With this system, each track will be in school for specific days for each semester and go on vacation and come back for the second semester. While the first track is in school, the second track will be on vacation and vice-versa,” President Akufo-Addo has also explained.

Even before the policy could be implemented, some members of the opposition NDC have described it as a “hoax and unsustainable”.

Former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says poor planning by the Akufo-Addo-led government is the cause of the introduction of the two-track senior high school system.

“I think the government has been forced to introduce the double-track system as a result of poor planning and lack of foresight. This system will affect quality of education and will put pressure on facilities in various schools,” the North Tongu MP said.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu has also asked the government to look for money and complete the existing projects and ensure every child has the opportunity to attend senior high school.

But Reverend Opuni-Frimpong is calling for a national consultation to build consensus on a sustainable framework for the implementation of the policy.

To him, the implementation of the policy must be a collective responsibility of all key stakeholders and must not be left to government alone.

“I believe the system will close the gap in challenges facing the country’s education system. I think a body should be responsible for quality assurance of the policy. The government must intensify public education by allowing experienced people to contribute and not involve party footsoldiers”, he said.