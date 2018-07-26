Total Petroleum Ghana Rewards Transporters

Total Petroleum Ghana has rewarded its best-performing Transporters and Drivers for contributing to the attainment of transport safety in the activities of the company in the year 2017.

At the Annual Transporter’s Awards night in Accra, the Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana, Eric Fanchini stated that ‘Safety is a core value for which the company is prepared to invest in and pursue.

Total Petroleum Ghana did not record any road accident in 2017’. He attributed this to the hard work and safety adherence of their Transporters, Drivers, Staff and Transport Safety Officers.

Among the ten prizes awarded, was the ‘Overall Transporter of the Year’ Award which went to J. K. Ahiadome Transport for excellent safety adhesion and vehicle maintenance.

The ‘Transport CEO of the year’ went to Ibrahim Awudu of Ibrawud Transport Company for retaining their green ICT status in the Transport Compliance Inspections audit in 2017.

Basit Abdul Rahman of Spenhaul Ghana Limited received the ‘Best Driver Award’ for driving across all regions in Ghana with no single violation of safety rules.

Total Petroleum Ghana makes a significant investment in its activities and that of its partners to ensure safety always.

Speaking to the audience, the Managing Director, Eric Fanchini said that the company has championed the installation of Dash Cameras and on-Board Computers in its Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs).

"This enables the company to monitor trucks during their journeys, better understand drivers’ behaviour, secure products in transit and reinforce drivers’ training requirements to improve road safety’.

"Total Petroleum Ghana was the first to introduce the electronic sealing of trucks in Ghana in the year 2014 and has since improved its e-sealing system. This new version is a testament of continuous improvement, aimed at delivering the right quality and the right quantity to our customers," he added.

The Operations Manager, Elizabeth Sotuminu added that ‘In the company’s quest to improve driver safety, it has purchased a Driving simulator for Road Safety Limited to enhance the driver training experience.

It has also put in a web-based driving points system (DPS) to aid in monitoring good driver performance and behaviours.

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Total Petroleum Ghana will consistently implement high safety standards.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness