modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Simple Proof: Christianity Is A Deception!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 minutes ago | General News

Ashaiman: Truck Runs Into Traders

MyJoyOnline
Ashaiman: Truck Runs Into Traders

Information reaching Joy News indicates that a truck carrying cement blocks has run into traders along the Ashaiman Market road in Accra.

A video cited by Joy News shows some traders screaming, “Jesus, Jesus” after the truck plowed into the traders, injuring many.

It is unclear, at this moment if any of the traders have lost their lives but scores are injured.

Watch the video below:

quot-img-1Pregnancies give children, not husbands

By: George Ofori quot-img-1
body-container-line