Information reaching Joy News indicates that a truck carrying cement blocks has run into traders along the Ashaiman Market road in Accra. A video cited by J...
Ashaiman: Truck Runs Into Traders
Information reaching Joy News indicates that a truck carrying cement blocks has run into traders along the Ashaiman Market road in Accra.
A video cited by Joy News shows some traders screaming, “Jesus, Jesus” after the truck plowed into the traders, injuring many.
It is unclear, at this moment if any of the traders have lost their lives but scores are injured.
Watch the video below: