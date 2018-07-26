NPP Government Well Represented At Amissah-Arthur Funeral

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo on Thursday led a government delegation to pay their last respects to the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

Osafo-Marfo was accompanied by Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba, Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah and Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama.

The remains of former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has been laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) ahead of his burial service on Friday, July 27, 2018.

A lot of Ghanaians from all walks of life have gone to the AICC to pay their last respects the late former Vice President.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

A burial service will be held at the forecourt of the State House the following day, Friday, July 27, 2018.

He is expected to be buried at the military cemetery in Accra.

A memorial service has also been scheduled for him at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in Accra on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

Haruna Iddrisu earlier in the day led Minority Members of Parliament to file past Amissah-Arthur's remains.

Aseidu Nketia weeps for Amissah-Arthur

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Chairman of the party, Kofi Portuphy also led a team of NDC executives to file past the former late Vice President and used the opportunity to commiserate with his family.

Asiedu, however, could not hold back his tears as he broke down after filing past the remains.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He is survived by a wife and two children.