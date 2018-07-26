General Mosquito Weeps For Amissah-Arthur

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia burst into tears after viewing the body of late former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

The remains of Amissah-Arthur has been laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) ahead of his burial service on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Asiedu Nketia could not hold back his tears after he together with Chairman of the opposition NDC, Kofi Portuphy led executives of the party to file past the body of the late former Vice President.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

A burial service will be held at the forecourt of the State House the following day, Friday, July 27, 2018.

Several NDC bigwigs including the Ahwoi brothers, Kofi Totobi Kwakye as well as many other Ghanaians thronged the AICC to view the remains of Amissah-Arthur.

He is expected to be buried at the military cemetery in Accra.

A memorial service will also be held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in Accra on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He is survived by a wife and two children.