MzVee, Akwaboah, Line Up For YFM’s BLC

YFM will host this year's edition of its annual event dubbed 'Boss Ladies Club' on Friday, July 27 at the Badu Lounge located behind the Labone Coffee Shop in Accra.

The event will witness performances from female dancehall artiste MzVee, Petrah, Akwaboah Jnr, Jazz Kings Band, as well as YFM presenters such as Akosua Hanson, DJ Kess, among others.

The organisers explained that this year's edition of 'Boss Ladies Club' will deliver back-to-back performances from all the artistes who have promised to thrill patrons to their satisfaction.

Speaking about the BLC event, Eddy Blay, programmes manager for YFM, said, “The main aim of Boss Ladies Club (BLC) is to bring together ladies in the corporate world to hangout and have fun with us (YFM team).”

“We look forward to entertaining all the boss ladies with the BLC event. It is going to be a night to be remembered. All the boss ladies out there should make it a point to be present and have fun,” he added.

According to him, while having fun, BLC will also provide the perfect opportunity for patrons to network while they dance the night away with soothing music.

The BLC forms part of activities lined up by YFM to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the radio industry in Ghana.

In addition to BLC event, YFM will host 10 major events like 'Area Codes Jam', 'Slum Invasion', 'Loud in GH', among others.