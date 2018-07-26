Ghana's Education Gets Boost From Northeastern University

Several schools in Ghana continue to benefit from the benevolence of some college students and staff of Northeastern University, Boston, in the United States of America.

The latest to benefit from educational and sporting materials from the group is the Church of Christ M/A Primary School in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The School, with a pupil population of 132 can now conduct their practical work in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as several reading materials.

Professor Vanessa Johnson, an Associate Professor and Director of College Student Development and Counselling, Department of Applied Psychology, Northeastern University, leading a 23-member team donated seven computers, three laptops and a projector to the Church of Christ Primary School.

In a bid to promote reading amongst children, the team donated over 2,000 books to some schools in the hinterlands, including the Church of Christ School in Cape Coast.

Prof Johnson said her group partnered with a school in Manhattan, New York to get about 1200 books donated to add to stocks received from other donors, for onward delivery to schools in Ghana.

'I go to places, back in the US and buy books to add to what we receive from our benevolent donors; we have been donating books every year to different schools in Ghana including the school for the deaf,' she said.

Ms Helen Dontwi, Head teacher of the School, said before the donation, the pupils were using a malfunctioning RLG laptop given to the school some six years ago.

She said, 'The support will help the children to know how to type, how to browse, go on the internet and look for information and it will serve to broaden their knowledge'.

The Head teacher said that in appreciation of the gesture, the school named the computer laboratory after Prof Johnson, indicating, 'She was very instrumental in setting up the laboratory because even though we had the room, it was empty.'

The team also donated sport equipment to the School for the Deaf.

The Group is on a one-month visit, organised by Brisk Tour Consult Limited, a travel and tour cum events agency in Accra, is to explore Ghana's cultural heritage and support deprived schools in the hinterlands.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA