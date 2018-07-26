Ex-Factory Price Inflation Reaches 7.7%

The year-on-year producer price inflation for all industry recorded 7.7 percent in June 2018 while the monthly change rate registered 1.2 percent.

The rate represents a 0.6 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in May 2018 of 7.1 percent.

The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 10.2 percent, followed by the Mining and Quarrying subsector with 5.8 percent.

The Utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of -0.4 percent.

With respect to the monthly changes, manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of 1.6 percent, followed by the mining and quarrying sub-sector which recorded 0.9 percent.

The Utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of 0.1 percent.

For the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector, the producer price inflation decreased by 3.1 percentage points over the May 2018 rate of 8.9 percent to record 5.8 percent in June 2018.

The producer inflation for manufacturing, which constituted more than two-thirds of total industry, increased by 1.6 percentage points to record 10.2 percent.

The producer price inflation for the utilities sub-sector remained unchanged.

The producer inflation rate in the petroleum subsector was -4.0 percent in June 2017.

Subsequently, it increased consistently to record 36.9 percent in October 2017 but declined to 27.7 percent in November 2017.

The rate increased to 36.4 percent in December 2017, but declined consistently to record 15.9 percent in March 2018.

Subsequently, the rate consistently increased to record 44.2 percent in June 2018.

In June 2017, the producer price inflation rate for all industry was 3.2 percent.

The rate declined to record 2.0 percent in July 2017. Subsequently, it increased consistently to record 8.3 percent in October 2017, but declined to 7.1 percent in November 2017.

In December 2017, the rate increased to 8.7 percent, but decreased consistently to record 3.7 percent in March.