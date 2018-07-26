Kumasi Metro On Demolition Mission

A 'STUBBORN' building, which has delayed the completion of the Kejetia Bus Terminal in Kumasi, has finally been pulled down after several failed attempts by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The one-storey building, which used to house Costa Pharmacy, prevented the construction of a dual carriage road at the project site.

Finally, the KMA was able to pull down the 'stubborn' building with heavy bulldozers on Wednesday afternoon, following the decision of Kumasi High Court for dismissing an injunction motion filed by Costa Pharmacy to halt the project.

The improper position of the building is among the key reasons why the completion of the project has delayed for so many months. The delay has brought hardship and inconveniences to some residents of Kumasi.

A Parliamentary Select Committee, during an inspection tour of the Kejetia Bus Terminal project a few months ago, realized that the presence of the building would continually delay the completion of the project.

Therefore, they tasked the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, to make sure that the building was demolished to pave way for the smooth completion of the massive project.

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi and the assembly had therefore worked tirelessly to ensure that compensation, which is due Costa Pharmacy, was agreed upon. Indeed, the KMA had made part payment already, leading to the demolishing exercise.

The Kejetia Bus Terminal is an enormous project, which when completed, would go a long way to enhance business activities in Kumasi. The Mayor has been working hard to get it completed soon.