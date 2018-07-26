Pres aspirant attacks 15 Senators, 37 Reps for defecting from APC

Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Young Progressive Party's Presidential aspirant, has slammed the lawmakers who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Young Progressive Party's Presidential aspirant, has slammed the lawmakers who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

DAILY POST had reported that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected to the PDP. The defectors cited crisis and factions as the reasons for their defection, saying they cannot continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.

Similarly, a total of 37 members of the House of Representatives announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, While 33 moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4 moved to another party.

Reacting to the defection, Moghalu, a Presidential aspirant of Young Progressives Party, YPP, noted that both parties are filled by the same politicians who have no vision for Nigeria.

In a statement, Moghalu said, “The political crisis engulfing the ruling All Progressive's Congress (APC), demonstrated by the reported attempt to prevent the smooth functioning of the National Assembly and the defections of the members of National Assembly to the People's Democratic Party tell us one thing: that the APC is a kettle and the PDP is a pot. Both are one and the same.

“Our recycled political nomads criss-cross between both parties at their pleasure and convenience, loyal only to their vested interest to continue “chopping” while our country remains the poverty capital of the world.

“This is why I am running for President. We have no alternative but to break with the past, dump these visionless politicians and move into a better future with leaders truly committed to service to the people.”

Credit: dailypost.ng