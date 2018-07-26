Trade minister in N993,000 hotel accommodation double payment mess

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, is enmeshed in a N993,000 accommodation allowance double payment mess, according to details of the annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation for 2016.

The controversial payment, the report revealed, was made to the minister after he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 2016 report, which contains details of financial records of federal government's ministries, departments and agencies, is the latest from the Office of the Auditor-General (OAuGF). It was released last month.

Details of the report show that N993,195 was paid to a hotel in Maitama, Abuja, for the accommodation and feeding of the minister for the first days after his appointment. The audit report noted, however, that the minister was also paid a separate N980,000 as his first days allowance in lieu of hotel accommodation.

The auditor-general in his remarks frowned at the curious double payment and instructed the permanent secretary of the ministry of trade to recover the sum paid to Mr Enelamah and ensure that evidence of recovery is provided.

“Therefore,” the report said, “the payment of the sum of N993,195.00 (Nine hundred and ninety-three thousand, one hundred and ninety-five naira) to the hotel cannot be justified.”

“In view of this, the payment of N993,195.00 for hotel accommodation and feeding of the Honourable Minister can not constitute a proper and legitimate charge against public funds.

“The Permanent Secretary should recover the sum of N980,000.00 paid to the Honourable Minister in lieu of hotel accommodation and furnish evidence of recovery for my verification.”

Source: premiumtimesng.com