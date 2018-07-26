Bawumia Hints Of 100,000 Jobs

Vice President Bawumia has indicated government's intention to create 100, 000 additional jobs for the country's unemployed graduates.

This would be through the implementation of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) introduced by government to curb the increasing rate of graduate unemployment in the country.

The Vice President made the revelation when he visited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) yesterday to observe the interview process.

Present was Accra Mayor, Nii Adjei Sowah and the Members of Parliament (MPs) for Ablekuma Central and Okaikoi North, Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey and Issah Fuseini respectively.

Dr Bawumia reiterated the fact that the initiative is intended to address the increasing rate of graduate unemployment in the country.

In all, he said 100,000 people are going to be engaged in the different modules of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) across the country.

The programme has seven different modules including Revenue Ghana, Digitised Ghana, Feed Ghana, Civic Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Educate Ghana and Heal Ghana initiatives.

Interviews have taken place across the 254 districts in the country over the last six weeks with 137, 000 people going through the process.

The Vice President announced that government was making provision for persons with disability to also partake in the interview.

He stressed the need for the panel to select competent people for the positions to have a better output.

“I'm happy that this panel is taking their responsibility very seriously, asking the candidates very piercing questions”, he said.

He was of the conviction that the programme would offer people the experience they need for the job market and help build the nation.

Dr Bawumia said the exercise would end by the end of July for postings to begin.

Facts on file

In all, a total of 360 applicants have been captured on the spreadsheet for the Revenue Ghana module with 328 interviewed while 32 were absent for the interview and 22 were interviewed but not captured on the spreadsheet.

In the case of the Digitised Ghana module, a total of 240 applicants were captured on the spreadsheet and 198 were interviewed while 42 were absent with nine applicants interviewed but not on the spreadsheet.

With the Feed Ghana module, 205 applicants were captured on the spreadsheet and 157 were interviewed while 48 applicants did not turn up for the interview.

For the Civic Ghana module, 180 applicants were captured on the spreadsheet; 144 were interviewed while 36 were absent with 10 applicants interviewed but not on the spreadsheet.

The Enterprise Ghana module attracted 240 applicants. 190 were interviewed while 11 were absent for the interview with seven other applicants interviewed but not captured on the spreadsheet.

In the case of the Educate Ghana module, 240 applicants were captured on the spreadsheet with 190 interviewed while 50 were absent and seven applicants interviewed but not captured.

The Heal Ghana captured 292 applicants on the spreadsheet with 117 applicants interviewed while 11 were absent and two others interviewed but not captured.

So far, 1, 376 applicants have been interviewed with 381 more to go to complete the process at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.