Fatal Sunyani Crash Kills Lawyer

The suspect’s car

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Brong Ahafo Region has arrested a police officer, Sergeant Alfred Owusu Asare for knocking down veteran lawyer Sylvester Ankamah in Sunyani yesterday.

The 83-year-old former High Commissioner to India during the Limann administration died at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital after the accident at the forecourt of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly at about 7:30pm.

The police officer, DAILY GUIDE gathered, was driving a Renault car with the registration number GT 1223-11 from Abesim towards the Sunyani Business District.

The officer was in his private vehicle with his colleagues when the accident happened.

Dr S. K. Ankama was on his way to buy a drug from the pharmacy shop when the accident happened, DAILY GUIDE learnt.

Speaking to the paper, Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Stella Sedame, who confirmed the death, said police had detained the officer in question.

“He has been detained to help in investigations. The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital morgue,” she said.

She explained that the lawyer, who was reportedly swerving another vehicle in the inner lane, jumped onto the outer lane where he was knocked down by Sergeant Asare.

He sustained injuries on the head and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital where he died yesterday.

Lawyer Tua Yeboah, Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), described the death of the renowned lawyer as a blow to the association since many young lawyers consult on various matters.

He said members of the association and the Bench at the Sunyani High Court briefly suspended all activities to console the family at Fiapre in Sunyani West District.

Dr Sylvester Ankama worked with Ebenezer Legal Service in Sunyani and was expected in court later this week.

Isaac Kinsley Mensah, a Commissioner of Oath at the Chamber, confirmed this to the paper.