Ghana Navy Impostor Busted!

A 21-year-old man, who posed as a naval officer and allegedly harassed and extorted money from some people in the Shama District of the Western Region, has been arrested by the police.

Suleiman Issah was arraigned before the Shama Circuit Court on provisional charges of defrauding by false pretences and impersonation.

He has been remanded into police custody to reappear in court on Monday, July 30.

According to residents, the 21-year man allegedly duped unsuspecting people of various sums of money under the pretext of assisting them to enlist in the Army.

One of the victims narrated that the accused, together with an accomplice, persuaded her to part with over GH¢1,000 to enlist her brother into the Ghana Army.

“He is our family friend and has been coming to the house,” the lady said.

“He recently told me he had become a navy officer and could help my brother.”

Luck eluded Suleiman last Sunday when he was arrested in the house of the victim after being lured there.

Upon interrogation, he confessed that he has been using the uniforms and other accoutrements of a friend who is a navy officer and bears his name.