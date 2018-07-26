Best Computer Science Graduate Awarded

CWG Ghana, a full-service Information Technology (IT) company, as part of its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, has awarded Edwina Borteley Abam for emerging as the best graduating student in Computer Science at the University of Ghana for the 2016/17 academic year.

CWG Ghana has sponsored the best graduating student from the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana for more than five years to highlight its belief in supporting the best information technology talents for the nation's future.

The last four awards have been won by women.

Speaking after the presentation, Managing Director of CWG Ghana, Harriet Attram Yartey, pointed out that the presentation of the annual award was an attestation of the importance CWG attaches to hard work and qualitative education.

“We boast of an array of professionals whose expertise has formed the core of service providers across Africa. Our premium on quality workforce explains our emphasis on quality education,” she further noted.

Mrs. Yartey said that CWG Ghana would continue to support students at the university and extend it to other tertiary institutions.

She stressed that education ultimately offers young people the best opportunity in life to achieve their dreams and become the leaders of tomorrow.

Ms. Abam, who received the award in the presence of her parents, thanked CWG for the honour.

“I am humbled and I give all the glory to God. I feel good to be a proud winner of this very special award.”

She noted that the award would continue to encourage other students, especially continuing students.

CWG Ghana Limited, a member of the pan-African Information Communication Technology Company, CWG Plc, provides products and services that cut across the ICT value chain of hardware, software and communications.

CWG Ghana has a diversified its customer base and is represented in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy such as telecoms, banking & financial services, oil & gas and services.