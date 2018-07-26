Gushegu Residents Benefit From Water System

The National Petroleum Authority and the Miss Ghana Foundation on Wednesday commissioned a mechanized water system for the residents of Nabuli Witches camp in the Gushegu Municipality in the Northern Region.

The solar powered project will serve the nearly two thousand residents in Nabuli and neighboring communities, mostly farmers.

Speaking at the event, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of the NPA, whose outfit sponsored the project, said his outfit decided to support the foundation to undertake the project because of the relief that will bring to the residents.

“About a year ago, the Miss Ghana Foundation approached the National Petroleum Authority to support in providing a mechanized water system in Nabuli due to the lack of clean drinking water in the area. The NPA deemed this as an important initiative and therefore did not hesitate in supporting this project as part of our Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).”

Mr. Tampuli said scarcity of water and lack of access among the poor are among the main obstacles to the enjoyment of basic amenities in life.

“I am confident that the new water supply system will help meet the requirement for a reliable, sustainable and improved supply of quality water for the people of Nabuli, who have had to struggle for water on daily basis for many years,” he added.

He was full of praise for the foundation for the efforts they continue to make in using beauty to not only empower women but change the lives of most vulnerable persons in the communities. Mr. Tampuli also advised the community to jealously guard the project with their very being, since anything apart from that will be detrimental to the community’s own efforts in accessing clean water for their daily operations.

Executive Director of the foundation and Former Miss Ghana, Inna Patty, said the project stalled for nearly six years until the NPA came in and assisted them. She was confident access to water will not only help address the basic needs of the people, but improve the health needs of users. She said the foundation seeks to expand the cause of social reform by deploying the creative talents of contestants, who propose ideas that benefit communities where they either come from or have desperate needs that require attention.

Issa Musah, the Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive, on his part, challenged the residents to own the project and ensure the investment does not go waste. He said every effort will be made by his end to ensure the residents are adequately supported in their day to day lives.

Other speakers also took turns to advise community members to be responsible to ensure the project does not suffer, as previous experiences elsewhere have shown.