Ghanaians Pay Final Respect To Late Vice President Amissah-Arthur

The remains of former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has been laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) ahead of his burial service on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Many Ghanaians including politicians, civil servants among others are trouping to place to pay their last respects to the late former Vice President.

Former Local Government Minister, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo and a host of others have all been to the AICC to pay their last respects to Amissah-Arthur.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

A burial service will be held at the forecourt of the State House the following day, Friday, July 27, 2018.

He is expected to be buried at the military cemetery in Accra.

A memorial service will also be held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in Accra on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey & Kwame Adzaho/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

