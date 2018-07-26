If we will all look at our innermost desires, we could see our dreams are not so different for we share a common goal, “Happiness” yet we split the world apart looking for joy...

“The only thing crucial for the triumph of evil is for virtuous men to do nothing about that which really matters”

Mulling about what brings about division amongst ourselves, it is irrefutable evident that despite the differences we have in size, height, color just to mention few, we‘ve institute countless way to divide ourselves into groups and possibly for a good reason “you don’t understand us, because you are not like us”.

Taking into consideration our country “Ghana”, the land of the deceit, freedom, corruption and brave, the land I’m honored to call home.

It’s very unfortunate that, our country is divided by hatred, violence and racism. We were all humans until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us and wealth classified us.it is interesting to know that ,regardless of all these insignificant differences we’ve categorize ourselves into ,all these hatred are put aside when our lives is on the line or our peace is threaten .

we’ve lived in places where we’ve experienced fire out break at our neighbor’s house, we are fuel by love and compassion to help them at all cost without taken into consideration their religion ,color and many more.so I am left with this question ,

Is that only way we can show love towards each other?

When our physical life is at stake?

That when our lives are at stakes, suddenly our mindset change from hatred and division to support and unity, what happens to the axiom that “Together we stand, divided we fall”?

We are all willing to come together and help when our peace is threaten, because we know deep down within our hearts what really matters. What is about the world that make us forget that we are all one people, we share the same moon, the same bright sun and above all the same life pulsating inside us?

As humans, we have to work out our dissimilarities and fight for that which will fetch an end to our suffering not that which will classify us and create this acuity of superiority. As a race, we fight against anything that threaten our peace.

As martin Luther king jnr said “ we have flown the air like birds and swum the sea like fishes but have yet to learn the simple act of walking the earth like brothers’’ so till we see each other as brothers and sisters we would not have peace nor progress in our country. A country devoid of peace, is devoid of God.

We are stronger together, if we can show love and compassion towards each other when our peace is threaten,

Then why can’t we speak life, hope, courage and unity to ourselves? Our words carry within them the power of creation.

Unity can only come when there is better co-ordination and mutual appreciative in the society; when there is no friction of thoughts and clash of dogmas. We should therefore follow the ideals established by the scholars and engage ourselves in virtuous deeds.

“We must be amalgamated in heart and mind. One world, one people.”

With this mindset we can fight our common enemy, our country will evolve as we work towards triumphing one common goal for our nation in unity because we are all and when I mean all, every Muslim, Christian, Jews, black, white, handsome or ugly are fighting for one thing which is happiness. Let’s start loving one another even if we don’t get the love we shared back and I know that ,there comes a time in human race, when one will do things because his integrity tells him or her is right. Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity.

Unity is a beast in itself, If a wolf sees two little boys playing in the woods and a big strong man on the other, he will go to the one who stands alone. For any unity which doesn't have its origin in the multitudes is tyranny.

ALL FOR ONE,

ONE FOR ALL……

This should be our mindset ……………..

DJIBRIL RASHAD

