The power of Berries: Eating a handful everyday reduces the risk of heart disease by 40%

Eating a handful of berries every day reduces people’s risk of dying from heart disease by 40 per cent, new research suggests.

Antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which give the fruit their colour, lower the risk of the condition by improving artery stiffness, lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation, a review of 25 studies found.

Some 16 per cent of heart-related deaths in developed countries are caused by a low fruit intake, the UK research adds.

Heart disease causes around one in four deaths in the UK and US.

Previous research suggests a poor diet is the leading cause of such fatalities worldwide.

Just one-to-two portions a day is enough

Researchers from the University of East Anglia analysed studies that investigated the link between anthocyanin intake and heart disease risk.

Results further suggest just one-to-two portions of blueberries, raspberries or strawberries daily provides enough anthocyanins for people’s heart disease risk to be significantly lowered.

Yet, anthocyanins’ effects are more powerful in young adults than the elderly, the review, published in the journal Molecular Aspects of Medicine, adds.

The researchers conclude further studies are required to determine how anthocyanins improve artery stiffness, blood pressure and inflammation.

They believe the antioxidants may cause these effects by changing people’s gut bacteria levels.

Blueberries boost children’s reaction times by 9%

This comes after research released last October suggested blueberries boost children’s reaction times by nine per cent.

Researchers believe this is due to the fruit containing an antioxidant, known as flavonoids.

Previous research suggests flavonoids boost communication between nerve cells and aid brain cell regeneration.

Study author Professor Claire Williams, from the University of Reading, said: ‘We used blueberries as they are rich in flavonoids, which are compounds found naturally in foods such as fruits and their juices, vegetables and tea.

‘They have been associated with a range of health benefits including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and our latest findings continue to show that there is a beneficial cognitive effect of consuming fruit and vegetables, tea, coffee and even dark chocolate which all contain flavonoids.’