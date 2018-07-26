There Will Be No Allowance Increase For NSS

The Executive Direector of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, has said that there'll be no increase in the monthly allowances for personnel in the 2018/2019 service year.

Speaking on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Mr Ussif said that despite calls from some service personnel for a raise, there’s no budget for that purpose.

National Service personnel currently earn GHc559 per month after it was increased from the previous year's figure of GHc350 which Mustapha Ussif described as “astronomical”

He stated that the Secretariat might look at a possible review of the allowances depending on the performance of the economy but added that until then personnel for the new service year would have to make do with the existing quota.

“The NSS allowance was increased astronomically by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo when he assumed office from GHc300 to GHc559.05. You can do the calclation and see the percentage increment by the President. John Mahama never laid any foundation, it was announced without a budgetary allocation for it.

“For this year, once the economy grows and there's the need, we'll look at it. But I can say that it's not part of our budget this year so there's no increase.

There have been agitations by some service personnel over a GHc 15 deduction from their allowances for the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) week celebration.

According to the personnel, they had not opted to join the Association and should not have to pay the dues.

However, Mustapha Ussif argued that all service personnel were required to join NASPA per the Association's Constitution.

He added that given the key role NASPA played in securing the allowance increments, it was clear that the Association was recognised as the official representatives of the service personnel.