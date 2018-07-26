Amissah-Arthur’s Goes Home Today

The final funeral rites of former vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur will begin today [Thursday].

The two-day funeral ceremony will commence at the Accra International conference center where the remains of the late Amissah Arthur will be laid in state for public viewing.

The burial service will be held on Friday, July 27 after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.

The former vice president passed away at age 67 on June 29, 2018.

He collapsed at the Airforce Gym during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

As part of Preparations for the Funeral, the Ghana Police Service has announced the temporary closure of some roads in the capital today and tomorrow.

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street, Castle Road, from AU circle to Osu Cemetry Traffic Light.

A statement from the Police Service said: “unmarked vehicles would not be permitted to park or drive through these roads.”

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He is survived by a wife and two children.