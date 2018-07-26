“One District, One factory” Is Real – National Coordinator

The National Coordinator of the ‘One District, One Factory’ secretariat, Gifty Ohene-Konadu says government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy is real.

According to her, critics, especially, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have decided to shoot down the policy just to discredit the Akufo-Addo-led government.

She noted that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s revelation that Cabinet has approved incentive packages, including tax waivers to support the flagship programme, is not a political talk.

“The One district, One factory is real. What the Finance Minister said in parliament is the final thing and so who am I to say otherwise,” she asked on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen, Wednesday.

The Minority in Parliament appears to have run out of patience with the government over the yet-to-be-fulfilled 1D1F campaign promise.

In more than a year after winning power, the minority says there is not a single factory to point to, despite the assuring promises by the government to build at least 50 factories in its first year.

But Mrs Ohene-Konadu says the implementation has commenced on 15 projects in the Eastern, Central, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra Regions, though reports from Adom News correspondents across the regions prove otherwise.

She indicated that the secretariat had forwarded 69 business plans and proposals to some participating financial institutions to study; 28 of such proposals have been submitted to GCB Bank and the remaining 41 to Ghana EXIM Bank.